Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $545,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,834 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 459.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $14.03 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

