Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 74,632 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,632 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $310.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.