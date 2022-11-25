United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 26,381 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.02 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

