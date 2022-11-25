AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,494 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

