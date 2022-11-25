Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $800,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

