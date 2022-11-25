BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.