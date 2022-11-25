BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 26,123 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $141.98 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

