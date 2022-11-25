Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 61,767 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,767 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 219,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 67.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,663,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.89 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.