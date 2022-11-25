Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

