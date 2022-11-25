BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $508.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.20 and a 200-day moving average of $443.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

