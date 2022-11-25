Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

