Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Dover worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 16.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 69,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

