Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 438 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,194,796 shares of company stock valued at $101,848,807. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

