TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

TDG opened at $639.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

