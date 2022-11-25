Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average of $161.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,480 shares of company stock valued at $38,877,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

