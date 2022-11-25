Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.21 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.