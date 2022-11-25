Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 263.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 940,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,211,000 after purchasing an additional 681,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

