Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $304.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

