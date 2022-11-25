Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Stories
