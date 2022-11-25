Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

