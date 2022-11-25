Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

