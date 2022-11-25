Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.