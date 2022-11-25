Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,907,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

RMD stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.02. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $268.77.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

