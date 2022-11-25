Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.
Insider Activity
American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMT stock opened at $218.25 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
