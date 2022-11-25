Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.30 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,870 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of AES by 15.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 978,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AES by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,154,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.48 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

