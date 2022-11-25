Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 4,987 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $332.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

