Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 36,451 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after acquiring an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex Trading Up 3.5 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

CGNX stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

