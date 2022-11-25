BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.85 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

