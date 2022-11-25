BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FMC were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

NYSE:FMC opened at $128.25 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

