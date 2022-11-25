Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $430,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

