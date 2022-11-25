Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.