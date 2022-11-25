BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

