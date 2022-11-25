BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of Tapestry worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,655 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of TPR opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

