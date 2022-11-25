BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after buying an additional 7,092,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

