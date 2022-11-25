Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,334 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.