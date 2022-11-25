Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $52.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

