2,266 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Snap-on by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $242.21.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

