BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 42,898 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.62 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

