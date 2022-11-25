Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

