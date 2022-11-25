Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51.

