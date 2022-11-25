Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $411,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

