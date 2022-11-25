Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.07 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

