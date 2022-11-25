Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 110,159 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,159 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

