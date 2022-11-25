Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

Hess Dividend Announcement

HES opened at $144.90 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.