Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.