Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 455.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.