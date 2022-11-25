Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 37.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 301,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

