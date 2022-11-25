Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 116,464 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

