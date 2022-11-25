Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,478 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NVR worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,221.45. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

