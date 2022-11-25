W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of GWW opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $544.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

