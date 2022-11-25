United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

